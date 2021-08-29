Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.91

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.91 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 12,545 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

