Lou Basenese Sells 45,000 Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

