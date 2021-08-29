Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 300,305 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300,305 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. 5,426,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The stock has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

