Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,045 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vontier by 3,206.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.