Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 702,279 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,808,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 702,279 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $56,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 433,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 925,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,228,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

