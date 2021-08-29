Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $52.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of The Western Union worth $52,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.