Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $33.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Amcor worth $33,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $24,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6,980.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 1,753,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

