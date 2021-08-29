Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 154,103 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,103 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 250,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,940. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.