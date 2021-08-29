Loop Capital Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $95.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 20.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 61.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 90,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.