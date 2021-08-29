Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 8,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

