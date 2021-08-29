Lisk Machine Learning Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

