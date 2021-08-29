Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Up 159.2% in August

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the July 29th total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. 88,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,403. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

