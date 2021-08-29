Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 40.5% in August

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 29th total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,874. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 million, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,062.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,827 shares of company stock worth $82,029 in the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,341,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,861,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

