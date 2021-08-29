Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Short Interest Up 52.5% in August

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,500 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 687,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWLG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06. Lightwave Logic has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

