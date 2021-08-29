Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.96

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $188.96 and last traded at $188.59, with a volume of 2010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

