Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 45,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 230,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

