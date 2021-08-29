Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 218,124 shares of company stock worth $13,630,405 and sold 1,681,012 shares worth $1,021,628. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.34. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

