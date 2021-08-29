Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

