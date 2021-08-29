Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.03.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

