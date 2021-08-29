Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,320 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

