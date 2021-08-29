Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Sells 19,004 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LAZY opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at $3,326,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LAZY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

