Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $806.00

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 806 ($10.53) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.49), with a volume of 79928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.39).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 769.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £988.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

About Law Debenture (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

