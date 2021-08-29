Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Insider Buys C$10,130.80 in Stock

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) insider Robert Charles Kopple purchased 76,000 shares of Latin Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,393.80.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$67.50.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 25,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 9,500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$1,235.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Charles Kopple bought 40,500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,265.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 50,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

Shares of LMS stock opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Latin Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 million and a PE ratio of -38.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

