Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of SWIM opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.