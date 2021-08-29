Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LSDAF opened at $136.97 on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $151.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

