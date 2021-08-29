Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Separately, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXU opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Novus Capital Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

