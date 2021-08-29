Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $147,000 in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ TCAC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.12.

About Tuatara Capital Acquisition

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

