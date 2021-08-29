Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $147,000 in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
NASDAQ TCAC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.12.
About Tuatara Capital Acquisition
