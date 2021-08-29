Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $101,000 in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kernel Group stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

