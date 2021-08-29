Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 15,902 Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,459,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KURI opened at $9.90 on Friday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

