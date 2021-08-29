Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 14,238 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFIV opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

