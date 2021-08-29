Lanceria 1-Day Volume Tops $291,693.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $291,693.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,544,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

