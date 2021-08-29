Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 7.9% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $192,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.52. 347,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $171.18 and a 1-year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

