KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

KPLUY stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

