Krista A. Mcdonough Sells 17,000 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPRI opened at $58.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $64,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Capri by 36,838.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

