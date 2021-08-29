Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.66.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.