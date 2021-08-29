Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,014 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

DFAC opened at $27.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02.

