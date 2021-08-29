Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CFO Sells $1,940,400.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CFO David Donnan Smith sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 million, a PE ratio of 299.88 and a beta of -2.67. Koss Co. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $127.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 5,557.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 536,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koss by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

