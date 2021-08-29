Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,424,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,815. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.