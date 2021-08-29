KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 90.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,492 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of KLA by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 13,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.93. 692,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.