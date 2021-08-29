Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67.

KGSPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

