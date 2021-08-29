Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,131,000 after buying an additional 499,910 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

