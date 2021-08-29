Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,534,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

