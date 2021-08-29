Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $15,333,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. 3,894,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,119. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

