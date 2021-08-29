Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €775.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €804.27 ($946.20).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €668.60 ($786.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €740.18. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.