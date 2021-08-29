Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,714. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58.
About Kasikornbank Public
