Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,714. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

