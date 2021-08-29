K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $$33.71 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

