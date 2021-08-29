K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $$33.71 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71.
About K-Bro Linen
