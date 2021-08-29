Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target Cut to $4.80

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.25 to $4.80 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Jushi stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Jushi has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

