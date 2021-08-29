JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28. Approximately 11,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 16,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,655,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter worth $2,843,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $49,599,000.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.