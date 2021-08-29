JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates £100 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,565 ($111.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,478.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.