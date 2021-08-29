JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The company has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.